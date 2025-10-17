Concerns arise over Colorado’s ‘first public christian school’, Riverstone Academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new school touted as the first religious public school in Colorado is raising concerns for the Colorado Department of Education.

Riverstone Academy opened its doors for the first time this fall semester, identifying itself as a public Christian school serving grades K-5, according to its website.

The Colorado Department of Education (DOE) sent a letter to the school in early October.

The Colorado Department of Education recently became aware that Education

ReEnvisioned BOCES (“ERBOCES”) has opened a fully outsourced and privately

contracted “public school” called Riverstone Academy... According to public advertising of the school, Riverstone Academy is not

operating in a nonsectarian nature.

The letter continues by sourcing the banner that is on the first page of the Riverstone Academy website, which says the following:



Riverstone Academy is a tuition-free public elementary school located on the Pueblo County Mesa, serving students in grades K–5. Our unique program blends strong academics with classical values, hands-on trade-based learning, and a Christian foundation to help students grow in both knowledge and character. With a focus on creativity, problem-solving, virtue, and moral development, Riverstone offers a well-rounded,

values-driven education that equips young learners for lifelong success—all at no cost to families.

The DOE mentions that the school's curriculum is "sectarian in nature" and that its social media includes religious references as well.

The letter goes on to point out that if ERBOCES seeks to run a public school, the school "must be nonsectarian in nature."

KRDO13 contacted ERBOCES, who confirmed they have not responded to the letter at this time and said they are protected under their interpretation of Federal Law.

Below is the entire letter sent by DOE:

