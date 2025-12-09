Woman accused of assaulting worker, making death threats and hitting police car before chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs woman is facing multiple felony charges after a two-hour crime spree in which police say she assaulted a worker, unlawfully entered a property and threatened to kill a resident, and struck a marked police cruiser before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the initial disturbance was reported at 1:25 p.m. on Dec. 8, when a caller reported that a woman had knocked on the door of a business in the 2100 block of Ridgeway Avenue and been let inside. However, once she was inside, she confronted and assaulted one of the workers, the caller said.

Officers arrived as the suspect was exiting the building and driving away. As she fled, police saw her hit a fully marked, but unoccupied, police cruiser that was parked near the scene, CSPD said. She sped off at a high rate, and officers did not pursue.

Just two hours later, at 3:28 p.m., another caller reported a disturbance in the 900 block of Pacific Hills Point, near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and South Nevada Avenue.

The caller reported that a woman had arrived at the residence "demanding a baby" and had "made threats to 'kill'" before entering another property without permission, CSPD said.

The woman left in the same vehicle that police had seen leave the scene on Ridgeway Avenue two hours prior.

Officers responding to the call saw the woman driving eastbound on Cheyenne Meadows Road; when they attempted to stop her, she fled into oncoming traffic at a "high rate of speed," CSPD said.

Police say she then abruptly stopped, exited the vehicle, and approached officers. Because the car had not been placed in park, it began rolling; the suspect returned to it and sped away once more, still driving in the wrong lane and narrowly missing another police cruiser.

CSPD said officers found the woman, identified as Rebecca Gucker, at her home, where she was taken into custody without further incident and booked on multiple felony charges, which have not been specified by police.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.