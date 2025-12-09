New sculptures debut at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo “Electric Safari” light show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The display ranked third nationwide by USA Today is getting an upgrade this year with new displays for participants to enjoy each night until January 1.

The exhibits include millions of lights across over 50 acres and over 90 hand-made light sculptures. A drone show will light up the sky each night as well.

Santa will be at Electric Safari each night through December 23 to take photos and accept letters. Most animal exhibits will remain open for the nightly event, as well as access to the sky ride and carousel. The giraffe and Budgie (bird) feeding will also stay open.

Electric Safari runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every night except for Christmas Eve. Tickets range from $19 to $24 for adults, depending on the day. Tickets are free for zoo members. Everyone needs a timed-entry pass to view the lights.

