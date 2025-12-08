Acrobats fly from rafters in local acrobatic Christmas play

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Millibo Theatre in Colorado Springs debuts its original theatrical story, "The Ringmaster's Christmas," with shows throughout December.

Following an old growchy ringmaster who decides not to celebrate Christmas, it shares common themes with Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," with an athletic twist.

"The old ringmaster, Seymour Frumple, has had it with Christmas and can’t find the energy or the spirit to bring down the decorations from the attic," The Millibo Theatre said on its website. "It is a 'Bah Humbug Holiday' for him until flying reindeer, talking monkeys, and mischievous elves appear from the magical trunk on a mission to reawaken his Christmas wonder."

The acrobats fall from the rafters on their ropes and trapezes to heckle and encourage the ringmaster.

The Millibo Theatre hosts eight showings over the course of the next two weekends.

Schedule:

Dec. 13 - 11 a.m.

Dec. 13 - 2 p.m.

Dec. 14 - 1 p.m.

Dec 14 - 3 p.m.

Dec 20 - 11 a.m.

Dec 20 - 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 - 1 p.m.

Dec. 21 - 3 p.m.