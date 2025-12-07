Memorial procession to honor families impacted by violence in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday morning, Pueblo leaders plan to hold a peaceful, supportive ride, honoring all children and families impacted by violence in the Pueblo community.

Initially, when announced by the Pueblo County Coroner's office, the community memorial caravan procession was solely to honor Jesus and Yesenia Dominguez. The 5 and 3-year-olds were killed in Pueblo.

The County Coroner's office has since updated the procession to honor all children and families impacted by violence, including the Dominguez siblings. The office cites an overwhelming outpouring of community interest for the change.

The procession will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, at the Pueblo County Coroner's Office at 1300 N Santa Fe Drive. Participants will ride in a single file manner with lights on to the south-facing side of the Pueblo County Courthouse. Once arrived, a brief ceremony will be held. A memorial flower is also expected to be given to attendees wishing to take a stand against violence in the community.

Organizers say it's an opportunity for the community to come together in peaceful solidarity, love, and remembrance, for not only the Domiguez siblings, but for all families and children in the community who have been impacted by violence.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office, Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and Pueblo County District Attorney's Office all plan to participate.

