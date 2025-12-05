Skip to Content
KRDO13 hits the trail of our “Light Up Southern Colorado” map for live holiday looks

By
Updated
today at 6:53 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday morning, KRDO 13 followed the reindeer trail across Southern Colorado to find the best lights in town, marked by our first-ever "Light Up Southern Colorado" Holiday map sponsored by Colorado ENT and Allergy.

Each location has a picture submission, so you will know what you are looking for. Each stop is marked by a little reindeer icon. You can find the map and submit your house picture here.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

