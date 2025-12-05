Foundation for military and first responders pays off Army Sergeant’s mortgage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says that it has paid off an Army Sergeant's mortgage, just in time for the holidays.

According to the foundation, U.S. Army Sergeant William Stalnecker’s home was paid off, and it also received new mobility-friendly renovations.

“The weight of the world has been lifted off my shoulders, and when you’re in a wheelchair, life can be daunting,” said Sgt. Stalnecker in a press release. “When you live life in an uphill battle 24 hours a day, and you are given a gift as generous as this, the playing field is finally leveled. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The foundation says that Sgt. Stalnecker was a combat medic who previously received a Combat Medical Badge after running across a minefield to treat a fellow wounded soldier and stepping on a IED.

According to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation is paying off 50 homes this holiday season.

