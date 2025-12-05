Former Rock Canyon teacher sentenced to 90 days in jail for sexual exploitation of a child

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Douglas County teacher has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

Chisten Cassic, 56, from Parker, will also have 10 years of sexual offender intensive supervised probation, which will include the monitoring of all of his electronic devices, according to Colorado's 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

According to the DA on Jan. 14, a fellow teacher found Cassic sitting at his desk at Rock Canyon High School with his pants down, watching pornography on his laptop. The DA says that an investigation into Cassic found a significant number of pornographic images on a UDB drive that included child sexual abuse materials and pictures of students taken in class without them knowing.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Douglas County high school teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, indecent exposure

The DA says Cassic was a computer science teacher and assistant coach at Rock Canyon High School from 2022 to 2025. Before that, he was an assistant coach and math teacher at Legend High School from 2015 to 2023.

In court, Cassic apogzied, saying, “I want to be a different person.”

District Attorney George Brauchler issued a warning to Cassic and other potential child predators in Douglas County. “As long as there are teachers who view our children as objects of lust, and our classrooms as their bedrooms, we will continue to push Colorado’s offender-friendly legislature to put more teeth in the laws meant to protect our kids,” said Brauchler. “For some, reading and writing have been replaced with raunch and reprobateness. Months of incarceration, decades of registering as a sex offender, and a decade of sex offender probation should be enough to end this outrageous behavior, but if it isn’t…we still have a few open beds in prison.”

