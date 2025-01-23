Douglas County high school teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, indecent exposure

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Earlier this week, Douglas County detectives arrested a Rock Canyon High School teacher and assistant coach on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and indecent exposure.

55-year-old Christen Cassic was a computer science teacher and assistant coach at Rock Canyon High School from 2022-2025. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach and math teacher at Legend High School.

A spokesperson with the Douglas County School District (DCSD) tells our Denver news partners that Cassic is no longer an employee of the district, and at this time, they have no information suggesting that any student in the district was involved in the alleged crimes.

According to our Denver news partners, Cassic was arrested on Jan. 21 after he was caught multiple times with his pants down in his empty classroom during school hours, watching pornography on a flash drive. It's unclear whether Cassic was walked in on by students or fellow DCSD employees.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by our Denver news partners, detectives discovered flash drives and a computer containing child pornography at Cassic's home.

Cassic is currently being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have information regarding this case contact Detective Kate Morrissey at kmorriss@dcsheriff.net.