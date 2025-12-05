CPW invests $2 million in Equity Grants to provide outdoor experiences for youth

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced the recipients for the Outdoor Equity Grants, which include both Pueblo and Colorado Springs, who received a combined grant total of $200,000.

According to CPW, the $2 million grant program is funded by the Colorado Lottery to support organizations that provide "inclusive opportunities for youth and families to take part in education, conservation, and job training opportunities in the outdoors."

"As someone who grew up in western Colorado with deep roots in this land, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact that outdoor experiences have on young people. These Outdoor Equity Grants are essential—they ensure that every Colorado youth, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to discover the same connection to nature that shaped my life and career. Investing in equitable access to our outdoors is investing in the next generation of conservationists and stewards of Colorado's wild places," said Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Gabriel Otero, who also serves as CPW’s representative to the Great Outdoors Colorado Board.

Outdoor Equity Grant recipients for 2025 include, according to CPW:

Adaptive Sports Center - Crested Butte - $42,000

Beast Fingers Kids, Inc. - Lakewood - $100,000

Bits of Freedom - Beulah - $100,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County - Pueblo - $100,000

Camping to Connect - Aurora - $100,000

Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network - Englewood - $100,000

Colorado Circles for Change - Denver - $100,000

Colorado Outward Bound School - Leadville - $48,580

Connections for Independent Living - Greeley - $43,093

Costilla County Conservancy District - San Luis - $83,500

elevateHER - Buena Vista - $100,000

Friends of Youth and Nature - Hotchkiss - $75,000

Groundwork Denver - Denver - $100,000

Inside Out Youth Services - Colorado Springs - $100,000

La Junta Jr/Sr High School - La Junta - $12,730

The Matthews House - Fort Collins - $81,988

Montrose West Recreation Inc. - Nucla - $80,000

Mountain Dreamers - Frisco - $75,000

The Nature Connection - Delta - $98,654

Rocky Mountain Equality - Boulder - $80,000

Rocky Mountain Welcome Center - Aurora - $100,000

Southwest Conservation Corps - Durango - $99,804

Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley - Carbondale - $78,000

Yampa Valley Autism Program - Steamboat Springs - $100,000

