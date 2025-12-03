Stopped or stalled this snowy morning? What to do if you find yourself stranded in your car

COLORADO (KRDO) - Even with AWD and snow tires, the unpredictability of Colorado snow days can catch even the most experienced winter weather driver off guard. As southern Colorado wakes up to the most significant snowstorm of the season thus far, a little preparation now can save you from a dangerous situation in the future.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), you need to make sure your windshield wipers, heater, radiator, lights, fuel system, ignition, exhaust system, battery, and brakes are all in working order. Check all fluids, like antifreeze and windshield wiper fluid, and have a full tank of gas.

But what if you still get stuck? Call 911 and be prepared to wait.

“Significant weather events can cause delays for first responders to locate you and get you to safety," says Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "That’s why it is important to have an emergency kit in your vehicle and know what to do."

Here are the most essential tools to keep in your vehicle:

Sturdy scraper, snow brush, and/or snow shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries or a crank-powered flashlight

Blanket or sleeping bag

Gallon jug of water

First aid kit and essential medications

Tire chains and tow strap

Jumper cables

Flares and/or reflectors to signal for help and warn other drivers

Battery or crank-powered radio to listen for emergency broadcasts

The best thing you can do is remain inside your vehicle, where you can stay dry and covered. However, be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of snow and run your car just enough to stay warm. Running your vehicle for long periods can damage it and potentially fill the interior with fumes.

“Even the most cautious drivers can get stuck due to a road closure or a crash involving vehicles in front of them,” says Col. Packard. “Make the best of a ‘less than ideal’ situation by being prepared, conserving your phone’s battery power, and staying put.”

