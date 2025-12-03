Weather Alert: First snow storm of the season

Winter Weather Advisory for counties along the I-25 corridor and the High Country due to moderate to heavy snow that can impact travel. This will start at 8AM and last until 8PM today.

Winter Storm Warning for the Sangre de Cristo from 8AM today until 2AM Thursday. This is due to heavy snow that can impact travel.

Today will be a snowy day across all of Southern Colorado. Snow has already started this morning and will continue until the night time hours. Your morning and evening commute will be affected. We can expect up to six inches here in the metro. The west side of Colorado could have some localized areas have little bit more. Teller County can see anywhere between six to eight inches of snow with some localized areas possibly receiving more. Pueblo can see up to 5 inches of snow and Pueblo West could see up to 6 inches of snow.

Highs today will be in the 30s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns will have highs in the upper 20s.

The snow will come to an end by late tonight. All of Southern Colorado will be dry by the early Thursday hours. Our lows will be teens along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens.

The clouds will make its way out of the area as we get into the mid morning Thursday then we will have sunshine across Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the dry skies and temperatures in the 30s to 40s to end out the work week.

This weekend we will have dry and sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to 40s across the region.

The dry skies will continue for the start of the work week with temperatures increasing into the 40s to 50s.