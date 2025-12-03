Skip to Content
Follow KRDO13’s live team coverage of snowy road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Scott Harrison and Bradley Davis are live all morning long, driving around southern Colorado so you know what to expect before pulling out of the driveway.

Southern Colorado is in the middle of its largest and most widespread snowstorm of the season. Our Stormtracker13 team is expecting to see up to six inches in Colorado Springs, up to five inches in Pueblo, and up to six inches in Teller County – though some areas could see even more.

In Colorado Springs, snowfall may be a little higher on the Western side, but the team expects snow to blanket all parts of the city.

Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Teller County saw their first snowfall overnight. Still, the Stormtracker13 team expects precipitation to continue throughout the workday, peaking during the morning commute and into the early afternoon.

