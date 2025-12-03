Fire erupts at Fountain truck stop

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire has erupted at a Fountain truck stop, local police confirm. The fire is at the Tomahawk station off Santa Fe Avenue.

The Fountain Police Department says that a car hauler is on fire, but it's unclear how large the fire is.

The Fountain Fire Department says that no injuries have been reported thus far.

This is a breaking news situation, and details are very limited. This article may be updated. A KRDO13 crew is on the way.

