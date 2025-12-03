CSPD releases video of November officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released video of an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 13 at the Nevada Flats Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say, and the video shows, that a man raised a weapon at an officer, and the officer then fired their weapon. The bullets hit two people in the doorway, who were right next to the man with the weapon, police say.

KRDO13 Investigates obtained video on Nov. 17 of this same incident. To read that report, click below:

READ MORE: 13 Investigates uncovers new footage showing man raising gun at officer before police shooting

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were called out to the area around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 after a resident reported a burglary that may have involved a weapon.

CSPD says after officers arrived on scene, while they were trying to contact the person who had reported the burglary to 911, three people exited an apartment, and one of them pointed a weapon at an officer.

The police department says that an adult man and an adult woman were shot in the incident.

Police say the armed man was taken into custody, but was released pending an investigation and has not been charged at this time.

The two injured parties were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says CSPD.

CSPD says a rifle was recovered on the scene along with two other weapons.

Courtesy: CSPD

Courtesy: CSPD

Courtesy: CSPD

According to law enforcement, the officer involved in the shooting was Austin Hornburger, assigned to the Downtown Area Response Team and has been employed with CSPD for nine years.

El Paso County will be handling the investigation into CSPD's use of force. Once their report is completed, it will be sent to the Fourth Judicial District, District Attorney’s Office, for final verdict on the use of force, says CSPD.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.