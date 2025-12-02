WEATHER ALERT: Is your car snow-ready?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Snow season has officially arrived in Colorado with another round of snowy conditions expected to come in late Tuesday evening into the Wednesday morning commute. While we aren't expecting anything blizzard-level, it's a good idea to go ahead and make sure your car is prepared as we enter this season. It's always a good idea to be prepared.

Hitting the roads during inclement weather can be dangerous if you're not prepared with a few basic items. Here's what the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says you need to stay safe:

Windshield wiper fluid

Heater/Defroster

Wiper blades

Radiator/Antifreeze

Exterior and interior lights

Fuel system and a full tank of gas

Ignition

Exhaust system

Tire tread (at least 3/16-inch)

Battery

Brakes



You might want to pay attention to Colorado's tire laws

Proper tires are an integral part of getting through any storm safely. As indicated above, tires are Traction Law compliant as long as they have a minimum of 3/16-inch tread depth.

In a winter storm, or when CDOT decides conditions require it, the agency can implement the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law. The law was already impacting I-70 from September through May.

During this law, All Wheel Drive (AWD) or 4 Wheel Drive (4WD) drivers are required to have a mud and snow (M+S icon) and 3/16" tread depth. Another option under this law is AWD/4WD cars with winter tires that have a mountain-snowflake icon and 3/16" deep tread. AWD/4WD vehicles with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16-inch tread depth are allowed under this law, according to CDOT. They also say that under this law, chains or another kind of approved alternative traction device are also accepted.

If this rule does get called into effect by either CDOT or Colorado State Patrol (CSP), vehicles with dual rear drive capabilities will be required to use chains.

How do I pick the best tires?

If you're shopping for tires, or trying to figure out if what you have already is good enough, it's important to remember that all-season tires and all-weather tires are different. And across the board, if you want the best available tires, you'll want snow tires anyway.

Summer tires As the name implies, these are definitely not made for winter weather. These tires prioritize speed and agility, specifically in dry weather.

All-season tires Good for mild conditions across various seasons. They should not be used in even moderate winter conditions, according to Discount Tire.

All-weather tires These are generally considered safe in most winter conditions, CDOT says. They should get you through mild/moderate weather, like slush or wet snow. However, Discount Tire notes that they won't hold up in severe winter weather.

Snow tires These are the safest tires for Colorado's winter weather, CDOT confirms. These tires will have a mountain/snowflake icon on them.



Courtesy: CDOT

Pack these in case of an emergency

Even with the best tires-- or the best driving-- emergencies and accidents can happen on the road. Here's what the National Weather Service recommends you keep packed in your car in case you get stuck:

Flashlight

First aid kit

Snow shovel

Ice scraper

Blankets/sleeping bags

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Booster cables

Extra clothing (hats, mittens, coats, boots)

Sand/Kitty litter (to help with traction)

Cell phone charger

Flares, triangles, or other bright objects

