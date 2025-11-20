Do your tires meet Colorado’s updated traction laws?

COLORADO (KRDO) - Ahead of what is expected to be this season's first snow, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers about updates to the Traction Law. The updates went into effect in May.

In a winter storm, or when CDOT decides conditions require it, the agency can implement the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law. The law was already impacting I-70 from September through May.

During this law, All Wheel Drive (AWD) or 4 Wheel Drive (4WD) drivers are required to have a mud and snow (M+S icon) and 3/16" tread depth. Another option under this law is AWD/4WD cars with winter tires that have a mountain-snowflake icon and 3/16" deep tread. AWD/4WD vehicles with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16-inch tread depth are allowed under this law, according to CDOT. They also say that under this law, chains or another kind of approved alternative traction device are also accepted.

If this rule does get called into effect by either CDOT or Colorado State Patrol (CSP), vehicles with dual rear drive capabilities will be required to use chains.

CDOT wants it to be clear that all-weather tires are not the same as all-season tires.

"You want to make sure that you're compliant in Colorado because the weather and winter here are different than Florida, for instance, or Texas. But that's the law now for four-wheel and All Wheel Drive, you have to have all three," explained Andrew Hogle with CDOT.

The CDOT tells KRDO13 that this is the second-to-last safety measure before closing the highway. The safety measure right before closing the highway is that all vehicles must use chains, and CDOT says in that case, you should start looking for a place to pull over or get off the highway because it would likely close soon after.

Local tire experts recommend the winter tires above all else.

"It's the number one thing that we look for. Obviously, the ice is bad here. The snow gets bad. So I always preach on getting a snowflake graded or a tri peak graded tire," explained Brett Roller at SoCo Customs.

Brett Roller, who concedes his name is perfect for working in the tire business, agrees that having these specialty tires is important when driving in Colorado.

"Colorado is a weird state where we are got great fluctuation between we're talking like subzero temperatures, tons of snow on the ground, and the next day all the snow is gone and we're on a hot, dry road," stated Roller.

CDOT says it's all about ensuring the best they can that people are safe on the roads. When officials decide it's time for this rule, they'll change the signs on the highway, plus at KRDO13, we'll let you know too.

If you get pulled over when it's in effect and you aren't complying, you could face a $50 fine.

As we're expecting some of the first snowflakes of the season, and you may be realizing your tires aren't ready, CDOT says they're working to help.

"If you have questions or you're wondering about, you know, I can't afford new tires or are my tires, I think maybe they're good, but are they close enough? We have tire partners that we work with," explained Hogle, "There's a whole list of tire partners on our website. There's a list of people, of outlets that will check your tires for you. They're doing discounts. If you need new tires, we're trying to make this as user-friendly as possible because it is a tweaked law."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.