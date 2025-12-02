Skip to Content
Palmer Ridge football team trying to complete the perfect season in the Class 4A state championship

By
Updated
today at 8:25 PM
Published 7:44 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Palmer Ridge football team enters Saturday's Class 4A state championship unbeaten.

They will play Dakota Ridge for the title on Saturday. The game will be played on the campus of Colorado State University.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 pm.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

