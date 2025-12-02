Palmer Ridge football team trying to complete the perfect season in the Class 4A state championship

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Palmer Ridge football team enters Saturday's Class 4A state championship unbeaten.

They will play Dakota Ridge for the title on Saturday. The game will be played on the campus of Colorado State University.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 pm.

