Ute Pass Holidays brings Teller County together for massive Christmas celebration

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Woodland Park and the surrounding region will be buzzing with holiday cheer this weekend with more than a dozen different stops along the 27th annual "Ute Pass Holidays" celebration.

The celebration includes both free and paid events, including live music, a parade, the annual Green Mountain Falls "Yule Days" and holiday shopping opportunities. Profits benefit four different Teller County non-profits.

Below is a list by location and time of the different events:

Green Mountain Falls

Dec 6: Craft fair at Sallie Bush Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec 7:

Craft fair at Sallie Bush Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yule Days With Yule log hunt, Bigfoot race, tree lighting and more, from 1-6 p.m.

Teller County

Dec 6 & 7: Holiday Home tour across Teller County. Five decorated homes and three hospitality centers with live music, artisan shops and a sale from the local furniture store "Tweeds" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodland Park

Dec 6: Lights above the Clouds parade through downtown Woodland Park from Hwy 24 to East Grace Avenue. Charlie Brown themed with fireworks afterwards. Starts at 6 p.m.

Dec 7: Woodland Park Wind Symphony playing "Sounds of Christmas" at the Church of the Nazarene. Backdrop for pictures. Reception starts at 6 p.m.

