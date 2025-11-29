‘One warm night away from a changed life’: local non-profit puts up shelter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday night, the non-profit, Hope COS organized a shelter at the Sanctuary Church.

KRDO13 spoke with the director, and he says taking people out of the freezing temperatures can be the pivotal support one may need.

We will have more on this at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.