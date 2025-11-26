Local lodge owner hosting Thanksgiving potluck for all

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's the seventh year Torie Giffin has hosted her Thanksgiving community potluck at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort.

This time, she'll be leaning on the community she tries so hard to uplift after losing her 17-year-old son to cancer earlier this year.

"I would rather effort to try to get the community together and have a great time and celebrate the things they are all thankful for because my son's life was definitely something more to be thankful for than to be sad that I lost," Giffin said.

Giffin said she started the community potluck when she felt alone on Thanksgiving for the first time after her divorce. She said she continued the event so no one would have to face that feeling alone over the holidays.

"There is no need for any of you out there who are alone for whatever reason to be by yourself on the holiday," Giffin's close friend Rachel Stovall said.

Whether you can't make it home for the holidays, are experiencing a loss like Giffin or simply don't want to cook a massive meal, Giffin invites you to spend Thanksgiving at the lodge. Giffin and Stovall will be cooking up some turkeys. All guests need is an RSVP and a side dish.

The dinner is on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. Afterward, Giffin is assembling local musicians to create the All-Star Pickers. They'll take the stage for a jam session from 6-8 p.m. for anyone who wants to stick around.

On KRDO13, you'll hear from the band "Old Dangerfield," who will play after the meal, along with a musical Santa who will start playing his tunes at the lodge this Saturday.