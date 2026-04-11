Tracking isolated strong to severe thunderstorms

Today temperatures will rebound into the 70s to 80s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 60s. There is chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible. Our main concerns will be wind and hail. Pea size hail is possible for the Eastern Plains and strong winds with gust up to 60MPH possible for all of Southern Colorado.

We will dry out tonight with our skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Our lows will be in the 40s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with lows in the 20s to 30s for the High Country.

For your Sunday Funday Fire Weather makes a return we have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches issued for Southern Colorado. Fire Weather Alerts will begin at 11AM and last until 9PM with gust up to 55MPH possible. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with 60s continuing for the High Country.

Fire Weather concerns will continue for the start of the work week. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for Monday from 11AM to 9PM due to dry and breezy conditions with gust up to 45MPH possible. Highs will continue to be the same from Sunday.

Tuesday a cold front will make its way through Southern Colorado causing temperatures to drop and allowing for rain and snow showers to occur. There is a chance for some accumulating snow along the Continental Divide and in Higher Elevations. Highs will fall into the 50s to 60s.

Isolated rain chances will continue Wednesday with highs increasing into the 60s to 70s.

Fire Weather concerns return for the second half of the work week with highs increasing into the 70s to 80s Thursday then falling into the 50s to 60s Friday ahead of the next system that could bring rain chances late Friday and into the start of the weekend.