Holiday travel headaches: delays leave Colorado Springs passengers stranded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For many, there's still a little holiday travel ahead, whether that means hitting the interstate on Thursday or taking a red-eye back home.

KRDO13 spent a few hours at the Colorado Springs airport on Wednesday, where the holiday spirit was honestly missing.

Most travelers we came across were frustrated about their flight being delayed, which led to cancellations due to missing their connecting flight.

But that was not the case for everyone.

Walker Powell says he's picked up a few tips and tricks over the years while traveling with his little ones through DIA on Tuesday.

"When I think of Thanksgiving week travel, I think of millions of people flooding through a place all together at once. Which has been the case sometimes when I fly. Wednesday's the day before Thanksgiving. It can be like that," says Walker Powell, a DIA traveler.

And even with fewer flights coming through, travelers in Colorado Springs still faced their own struggle.

"I was trying to go visit my family back in Tennessee," says COS traveler, Jem Bombay.

Bombay, who decided to travel on Wednesday, says he was on the plane when the crew asked everyone to get off the plane due to maintenance issues.

"I was on the plane for roughly, like an hour and a half. Like I was hoping for it to work. And then I realized that, like, even if the did plane, the plane did work. Like, I would have to, I would miss my connecting flight," says Bombay.

Now, Bombay tells me he will arrive to his family a day late.

For people traveling outside the front range, two major storms are causing trouble over the holiday weekend, while Thanksgiving travel is expected to break records.

