Local butcher faces turkey shortage this Thanksgiving due to bird flu impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local butcher's shop says it's feeling the effects of supply chain disruptions this Thanksgiving because of the bird flu that's killed more than 2 million turkeys nationwide.

Ranch Foods Direct has received some turkeys, but the owner says he expected much more and now has to explain to his patrons why they have to wait until the last minute to get their prized bird.

Mike Callicrate has his own beef operation but relies on the major suppliers for his Thanksgiving turkeys.

He says his suppliers are facing a shortage due to an avian flu outbreak, leaving him short-handed for his customers.

"There's just a handful of companies now that produce all the countries in the United States, and they're very vulnerable to disease outbreaks. People have been calling, and they're a bit frustrated that they're not in next week, and as far as it impacts our operation, it puts a lot more pressure on us this week to get everything out there," says Callicrate.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a sharp price spike of fresh turkeys in September, right after the bird flu took hold.

Callicrate says they've had to switch to getting fresh turkeys due to the late shipment, so his customers won't have to worry about defrosting. However, Callicrate says he is worried about what the future holds as this bird flu continues to constrain turkey supply.

