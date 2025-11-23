Semi-truck and Ford Focus crash casues major slowdown on southbound I-25

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Drivers heading south on I-25 are seeing major slowdowns for a second day in a row. This time, the culprit is a crash near Fountain.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tells KRDO13 that they got a call just after 6:00 p.m., reporting a vehicle with heavy front damage completely blocking a southbound lane of I-25 near mile marker 129.

Troopers arrived on scene to find the crash was between a semi-truck and a Ford Focus. The crash is still under active investigation. No injuries are known at this time.

For up-to-date information about road closures, visit COTrip.

KRDO13 will provide any further updates.