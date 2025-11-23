‘Let’s give them something to be thankful for’: ministry provides meals for the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local ministry is lending a helping hand to those who are less fortunate and struggling with poverty, with a goal in mind to ensure everyone has something to be thankful for.

Sunday was a cold and rainy day, but that didn't stop Colorado Front Range Tres Dias, the ministry, from making sure people still felt the holiday spirit.

The group gathered to feed homeless individuals in the Tejon and I-25 area.

An organizer we spoke to tells us they don't just want to provide food by giving them a taste of what most consider a comfort meal, but they also want to be a source of hope.

"People are not alone, there are people out there that care. Love is what really breaks down bondages that are out here. When people do what we do, it delivers hope to the person that is maybe trapped at the time," says Pete Saucedo.

People were fed a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

The ministry tells us they hope to continue hosting a potluck every weekend during the holidays.

