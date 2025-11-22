Operation Homefront helping local military families with more than just the Thanksgiving meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's an Absolutely Colorado mission to help hundreds of military families breathe a little easier during the holidays. This weekend, Operation Homefront was hosting its annual Holiday Meals for Military Program.

Organizers tell KRDO13 that 500 families signed up this year to receive Thanksgiving essentials and gift cards to make their holiday a success.

Bridgette Sanchez, a program manager with Operation Homefront, said the event is a huge help for families who are still trying to find their footing in the community.

"This is so big on making our military members and their families feel welcome. in the community as i was a military spouse, we moved around a lot and you move to a new location, you don't have family, you don't have friends, and just them coming here, that is the number one comment we hear is that they're supportive and they're so thankful that their community is here for them," Sanchez said.

Saturday's operation didn't just focus on the Thanksgiving Day meal. Organizers tell us they know kids are off for the week, so they're also hooking families up with a bag of essentials to get them through the break.

Learn more about Operation Homefront here.