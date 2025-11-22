Colorado Springs veteran flies to Jamaica to provide aid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many in Jamaica still have limited access to food and power, almost a month after Hurricane Melissa rocked the Caribbean island.

At a time when many are leaving, one Colorado Springs veteran went to the island to help his family and others rebuild.

Somehow, with no electricity, KRDO13 was able to speak to Horace Brown, who is also the president of Elected United, a non-profit organization.

He tells us a family member was holding a cordless light above his head, so that we could see him during the interview.

"One of the reasons why I decided to fly out to Jamaica, was to see how I could assist using my nonprofit organization, by helping, you know, the victims out here by providing some kind of relief," says Brown.

Brown tells us he led his non-profit team to tackle some of the big issues that people are currently facing

"The first thing that we, initially tackled, was the food shortage, because everything was cut off for different parts of the island, was cut off from from the main stream. We were able to bring in food such as, rice, and items from kingston where it wasn't devastated. As bad as the western part of the island.

Horace tells us he and his brother helped remove trees from homes, helped a hospital save important documents by drying them in the sun, and helped repair the roof of that same hospital.

"It's different when you see it on the ground. And, people have been devastated out here in Jamaica. They lost their entire savings, their entire houses and, everything that they work for...so anything that a person can do to help any one of these affected people, that would be much appreciated," says Brown.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.

