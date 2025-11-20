Thousands of pine wreaths will soon decorate tombstones of fallen military members at PPNC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A non-profit is spearheading the fundraiser of over 5,000 wreaths for the tombstones of military members at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery (PPNC).

The Auxiliary members of American Legion Post 2008 (ACA) are acting as the local partner for Wreaths Across America. The group still needs about 200 wreaths to meet its goal of 5,025 headstones. If ACA exceeds its goal, ACA said the extras will go to the Lyons Cemetery.

The group orders the evergreen pine wreaths from Maine. The donation cutoff is Thanksgiving.

The wreath ceremony is 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 13th. Before placing the wreaths, volunteers will listen to a Taps performance, the National Anthem and a gun salute. Last year, ACA said over 2000 volunteers came to help.

After Christmas, ACA said it will need volunteers for its wreath cleanup on January 24.

You can sponsor a wreath and find more information on how to volunteer here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.