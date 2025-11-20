Poor Richard’s provides meals to over 900 federal workers, families during government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Poor Richard’s says its effort to support federal workers during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history helped provide free meals to 931 employees and their families in Colorado Springs.

The iconic downtown business launched the program on Oct. 24, offering one free meal a week to any federal employee affected by furloughs, layoffs, or weeks of working without pay. A government ID was the only requirement.

"So anybody that's been affected by this government shutdown – or even recently fired by the federal government because of all the cutbacks – we want you to feel welcome to come here with your families and enjoy a free meal on us and maybe several free meals if this goes on for a while," the co-owner, Richard Skorman, told KRDO13.

Community donations were what kept the program running. In total, community members raised over $15,500 to feed federal workers and their families, according to Poor Richard's.

After feeding families for several weeks, the business said $5,912 remained, which will be donated to two local food banks, Care and Share Food Bank and the Westside Cares Food Pantry.

"From all of us at Poor Richard’s, thank you for standing with us and helping to nourish both our neighbors and our shared spirit of compassion," the business said in a Facebook post.

This is the second time Skorman says the business has stepped in to help federal workers; in 2019, they helped hundreds of families during the 35-day shutdown.

Poor Richard's is a downtown Colorado Springs staple, boasting a connected bookstore, restaurant, toy store, and cafe on the northern end of downtown.

