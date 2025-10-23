Poor Richard’s offering free meals and drinks for federal employees and families during shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Friday, Oct. 24, Poor Richard's Restaurant says it'll be offering free meals and drinks to federal employees and their family members. The program hopes to help any employees who have been recently furloughed, laid off, or are working without pay.

"So anybody that's been affected by this government shutdown-- or even recently fired by the federal government because of all the cutbacks-- We want you to feel welcome to come here with your families and enjoy a free meal on us and maybe several free meals if this goes on for a while," said the co-owner, Richard Skorman.

Poor Richard's says that people can come in with their families once a week for a comped meal. All they need to do is bring their government ID.

"And Poor Richard’s urges other businesses to follow suit. Let’s all do what we can during this difficult time and hope the shutdown ends soon!" read a press release.

Skorman says this is the second time he's done something similar; in 2019, a 35-day shutdown sent hundreds of families his way, he said.

If you'd like to help the restaurant in its efforts, they ask that you pitch in what you can to one of their contribution boxes, online, or add a contribution to one of their orders.

This program will run until the end of the government shutdown, according to a press release from Poor Richard's.

