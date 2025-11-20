Colorado Springs tea shop fails health inspection, walls caked in debris

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local tea shop failed its routine health inspection, according to inspection records. We also have an update on a previous low-scoring restaurant that was temporarily closed. Meanwhile, a pasta shop has noodled its way to a top-scoring spot in this week's Restaurant Roundup!

Kung Fu Tea on N Academy Boulevard recently failed its routine health inspection with 12 violations.

An employee reportedly told the health inspector they don’t sanitize their food equipment.

The inspector also noted that milk and yogurt were too warm, one employee had their hair down in the kitchen, and walls were caked in food debris!

When we stopped by, the man working the counter said the walls were cleaned after the inspection, but he wouldn’t let us in the kitchen to see without permission from the manager who had just left.

We left a message with contact information, asking the manager to get in touch. We’re still waiting to hear back.

In other news, you might remember The Hot Spot at the Citadel Mall was temporarily closed with 27 violations a few weeks back.

It’s open again, but back in the hot seat after failing another health inspection with 12 violations.

Now to this week’s high scores: Taco Express on S Circle Drive, Dad's Donuts on Interquest Parkway, and Happy Eats Pasta on S Nevada with a perfect score.

“My philosophy is I’m not going to serve any food to anybody here that I wouldn’t serve to my mom,” the owner, Darby, told KRDO13.

Darby is very easygoing, except when it comes to cleanliness!

He says he pretty much lets customers do whatever they want with an extremely customizable menu. You can choose your noodle type, combine sauces; they even have celiac-friendly options.

