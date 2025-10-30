Colorado Springs restaurant fails routine health inspection for 3rd year, temporarily shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this week’s Restaurant Roundup, a repeat health code violator is temporarily closed for the first time. Meanwhile, a local sushi place hits the spot.

The Hot Spot at the Citadel Mall has failed its routine health inspection for the third year in a row - this time with 27 violations, which was enough to prompt a temporary closure.

Employees were caught washing their hands without soap. One employee also admitted to the inspector that they only clean their blenders once per week.

Another major violation on the lengthy list? Raw meat was too warm.

We called, but there was no answer, and there was no voicemail option, so we left a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page. We’re waiting to hear back.

Now to the high scores:

Sofia’s Antojitos

N Academy Boulevard

Erickberto’s

Barnes Road

Sushi Spot

S 8th Street

“We have multiple really good suppliers, so we’re always getting shipments in,” Sushi Spot Owner Ethan Loree told KRDO about how he keeps his fish so fresh.

Loree took the place over when he was just 22 years old!

“The previous business went under, and I was just in the right place at the right time, and the landlord gave me a really good opportunity,” Ethan explained.

He told us that keeping the restaurant spotless is a top priority.

“One of the first things customers notice is cleanliness when they come into a business, whether it’s a restaurant or any kind of business; you kind of feel it as soon as you walk in the door,” Ethan said.

