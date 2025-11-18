Preliminary report reveals details on plane crash out of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An Aviation Preliminary Report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) obtained by KRDO13 details engine issues that may have caused a plane flying out of Colorado Springs to come crashing down in Castle Rock. The flight ended in a crash landing after about 45 minutes in the air on November 10.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Lucky’: Plane from Colorado Springs crashes on roadway, hits car, but none seriously injured

Investigators say the pilot reported that, while in cruise flight, he observed a slight decrease in engine speed. They say the El Paso County man immediately applied carburetor heat. However, investigators note that about two minutes later, the engine lost all power. The pilot’s efforts to restore engine power were unsuccessful, according to the report.

The report details that in the forced landing, the left wing struck a car, which resulted in substantial damage to the airplane. No one in the car was injured, according to the NTSB. Investigators did say that one person on the plane did report minor injuries.

Now investigators will complete an engine examination following the recovery of the airplane.

KRDO13 spoke with the pilot of the plane, who said it was a scary experience. He plans to speak with us about it further in the future; however, he is waiting on the complete engine examination before sharing more.

It comes after a plane crashed in Colorado Springs on Powers just over a month before. However, the preliminary report regarding the Powers crash did not point to the engine losing power.

