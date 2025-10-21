NTSB releases preliminary report on Powers plane crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the plane that crashed on Powers Boulevard earlier this month.

The new federal report shows the plane's fuel was topped off before takeoff, and the takeoff itself was normal.

However, the report states that issues started arising when the plane's airspeed was slower than expected for the initial climb after takeoff.

The pilot said that despite his best efforts, he was unable to increase the plane's speed or climb at a rate fast enough to escape the rising terrain ahead.

He was ultimately forced to land on Powers Boulevard, just five minutes after takeoff. Three people were aboard the plane, and no one was injured.

