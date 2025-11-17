Pueblo man found guilty of hitting man multiple times with truck in Christmas Day murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man has been found guilty of first-degree murder after investigators say he repeatedly struck another man with his truck on Christmas Day last year, killing him.

According to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 14, Joseph Rodriguez was found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence – charges tied to the death of Justin Lee Sapeda on Dec. 25, 2024.

Early on Christmas morning last year, Pueblo police were called to Himes Avenue after a report of an unconscious person lying on the sidewalk near the intersection with Acero Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man, later identified as 36-year-old Sapeda.

KRDO13 spoke with Justin Sapeda's sister on Christmas Day as police investigated the scene.

"What they did to my brother was wrong. He didn't deserve that," Ashley Sapeda said. "We should be waking up with these little girls, unwrapping presents. Instead, he's in a body bag."

As part of the investigation, police spoke with Rodriguez, who told officers he had known Sapeda since the 7th grade and the two were longtime friends.

Pueblo police then tracked down security camera footage of Sapeda and Rodriguez running into each other at a liquor store the day before the murder. According to arrest documents obtained by KRDO13, Sapeda asked if he could join in Rodriguez's Christmas Eve plans.

Rodriguez told police he and Sapeda drank and played video games together that night before Sapeda asked for a ride to his sister's house. Rodriguez agreed – and told police that was the last thing he remembered.

Arrest documents attempt to fill the gap, with Pueblo police reporting that Rodriguez broke into Sapeda's sister's home, hitting her chain link fence with his Ford F-150 before ultimately striking Sapeda. Prosecutors say Sapeda was hit multiple times by the truck, killing him.

Rodriguez was initially arrested on Dec. 31, six days after the murder. After a two-week trial and four hours of deliberation, a jury found Rodriguez guilty on all counts. His sentencing is set for Monday, Nov. 17.

