Pre-evacuation warnings lifted in Teller County after fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office has lifted two pre-evacuation warnings after a fire sparked on Friday.

The close call came as Southern Colorado has seen a winter dry spell. Only a year ago, the same area saw a different fire that threatened homes and forced evacuations.

On Friday, residents in the Highland Lakes subdivision were under a pre-evacuation notice, indicating that they should be prepared to leave at any time. Thankfully, in this latest case, first responders were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The other area under pre-evacuation warning was between Cougar Canyon Point and Lower Twin Rocks Road. That warning has also been lifted.

A map of one of Friday's pre-evacuation areas. As of 5:18 p.m., the pre-evacuation order has been lifted.

