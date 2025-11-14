Friday Night Blitz Playoffs Edition week 12, part 2
Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
Pine Creek vs. Mullen: 21-18
Fountain Fort Carson vs. Cherry Creek: 56-7
Mesa Ridge vs. Palmer Ridge: 19-16
Pueblo West vs. Northfield: 16-14
Vista Ridge vs. Broomfield: 49-3
Hockey: Colorado College vs. Denver University: 2-1
Pueblo County vs. Roosevelt: 47-0
Pueblo South vs. Conifer: 50-42
