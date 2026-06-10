Playoff-bound Pueblo Punishers providing a second chance at football

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For many players, it’s more than just football, it’s a second chance.

“The number one thing is it has given us the opportunity to get film to get young guys out and older guys just continue playing for the love of the game,” 34-year-old lineman Jeff Luc said.

That opportunity has brought talent from all over back to Pueblo.

For players like Noa Purcell, the journey feels like a homecoming. After playing college football at CSU Pueblo, he never expected to return.

“I got a call and came back to Pueblo,” Purcell said. “Never thought I’d be back, but I’m happy to be back.”

Linebacker Tevin Shipp’s path looked different, but led to the same place. After opportunities with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts didn’t result in a contract, he thought his playing days were over.

“Coach called me,” Shipp said. “I thought I was done playing football. They said they were putting together a first-year team and we’d do great things.”

And they have, reaching the playoffs in their inaugural season.

“It’s a good second chance to show higher-ups what you can do,” Lineman Stephen Nagbe Jr. explained. Nagbe Jr. also played at CSU Pueblo earning an all-conference selection last year.

The team is a true melting pot of talent, bringing together players from different levels and backgrounds in Pueblo.

“I never thought I’d be in a little town called Pueblo playing arena ball,” Shipp said. “I never thought I’d play arena football at all. But it’s been a great journey. Being here with the guys, playing again, it’s one of my favorite things.”

Arena football itself offers a fast-paced, physical twist on the traditional game.

“I call it a combination between hockey and football,” Luc said.

Luc knows exactly how intense it can be. Having played at nearly every level, from college to the NFL, CFL, and beyond, he’s embraced the grind of arena football and has learned to love it.

While the paychecks may not be massive, the commitment from the organization runs deep, starting at the top with CEO and owner Lisa Rohrich.

“Mama Lisa, she’s my mother,” Luc joked, describing the close-knit culture, even if not literal.

Her passion has helped build a team that’s already seeing results. In just their first year, they’ve not only gelled, but found success.

Now, with a playoff berth secured, the team is focused on making the most of this opportunity, on and off the field.

The Punishers will host the Salina Liberty at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 in the National Arena Football League semifinals.