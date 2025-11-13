The School Buzz: D11 high school continues remarkable Veterans Day tradition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Springs is rich with military history and of those who have served. Therefore, it's no surprise there's a wealth of appreciation that pours out of the Pikes Peak region on Veterans Day. Doherty High School might take the lead when it comes to school assemblies every November 11.

The D-11 school carried on its annual tradition, honoring all who have served, with its school assembly on Tuesday, in front of a packed gym. The Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) hosted the entire program with performances, video presentations, and honoring staff who have served.

The school district says the assembly is a powerful reminder of the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of those who have served in the armed forces.

