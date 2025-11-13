Colorado BSAR fee increases to help fund local search and rescue volunteers

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announces that the Colorado Backcountry Search and Rescue Program (BSAR) fee on wildlife licenses and boat, snowmobile, and off-highway vehicle registration will increase to $1.25 to help fund county search and rescue teams and volunteers.

The original fee was 25 cents and has not changed since 1987; however, CPW says the increase is much needed with inflation and the growing number of search-and-rescue incidents, including high-risk rescues over the last 15 years.

Wildlife officials say the current law allows CPW to set this fee at a base level only once, and after that, it can only be increased by the Consumer Price Index.

According to CPW, they provide support to close to 50 search-and-rescue organizations, which are 100% volunteer-based and provide services free of charge to individuals lost, injured, or stranded in the backcountry.

The funding from the BSAR fee is distributed through incident reimbursement forms and county allocation applications, and counties can use the funds to purchase equipment, training, vehicles, small capital improvement projects, mental health services, communication, computer software, maintenance, and some fixed costs, according to CPW.

“We’re constantly amazed by the dedicated volunteer search-and-rescue professionals across Colorado who are ready to mobilize and help people in a time of need when they become stranded, lost or injured in the backcountry,” said CPW BSAR Manager Perry Boydstun. “These types of outdoor rescues often require a specific type of training and gear, so it’s really important that our statewide BSAR program accurately provides our local teams with funding for resources they need to complete rescues without jeopardizing their own safety.”

For more information on CPW’s Backcountry Search and Rescue Program, click here.

