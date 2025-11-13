CO Representative claims crime down, foot traffic up at Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - State Representative Rebecca Keltie claims that there has been immense progress in revitalizing the Citadel Mall over the past year.

Keltie touts a safer atmosphere and renewed community engagement due to an increased officer presence, AI-assisted cameras, body cams, and gated parking access.

She writes CSPD has confirmed an overall improvement in safety metrics, with foot traffic now exceeding that of Chapel Hills Mall, a clear indicator of growing public confidence.

KRDO13 has reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department to find what data Rep. Keltie is pointing to in these claims.

Many business owners we reached out to said that they feel crime has been down, but they also said business is slower than in years past.

The public relations group that represents the Citadel Mall sent us this response regarding foot traffic.

Management doesn't use traffic counters so they have know way of being sure on that front, but leasing activity and tenancy is definitely up! 13 total new leases thus far, ten inline and three events, one of which brought more than two thousand people to the mall. Please see below for the list of ten inline businesses: Good Fella’s

Hellraisers Tattoo

Eco Village

Artesanales Yanis

Dubai Chocolate

Art’s Complex 1 & 2

Nerdstalgia

Stix (upcoming Restaurant in the former Hooters Space) - A spokesperson for the Citadel Mall

KRDO13 spoke with the Citadel Mall manager, Kurt Reulecke, who said a big part of this positive momentum is the safety upgrades.

Reulecke said shoplifting has decreased over the past 10 months. When speaking with Reulecke over the phone, his passion for the mall and keeping shoppers safe was evident. He exudes passion with his excitement over upcoming events that are in the works.