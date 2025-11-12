Skip to Content
The PLACE reopens outreach center for homeless youth in Colorado Springs ahead of holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The PLACE, a Colorado Springs nonprofit dedicated to tackling youth homelessness, says it has officially reopened its outreach center ahead of the holiday season.

The outreach center, located at 423 E. Cucharras Street, aims to give young people in need a "warm, safe space where they can rest, share a meal, and connect with the resources they need to thrive," the PLACE said.

Back in June, The PLACE opened the Lauchpad, a new, 50-unit apartment complex aimed at keeping young people off the streets while providing on-site case management services to help them move forward with their lives.

In an update this week, the PLACE said the Launchpad is now nearly at full capacity, providing stable housing to 50 young people who "now have a safe place to call home."

Reopening its outreach center is not the only move the nonprofit is making ahead of the holidays to ensure young people in Colorado Springs have a safe place to call home.

The PLACE says it is celebrating Colorado Gives Day early and launching its "Home for the Holidays" campaign, aimed at ensuring local youth have not only shelter this season, but resources and support.

"This holiday season, you can be the reason a young person has a safe place to sleep — and the comfort of knowing they’re home for the holidays," the PLACE said.

You can donate to the annual giving campaign here.

The PLACE is also running its annual Stocking Stuffer program to collect small but meaningful gifts for young people in need. The nonprofit is currently accepting donations of holiday stockings filled with items such as gift cards, candy, hand warmers, fuzzy socks and lip balm.

The PLACE asks you to drop off your filled stockings by Dec. 20 at its outreach center, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

