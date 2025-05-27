Apartment complex aiming to help homeless young adults opens its doors in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A long-awaited housing project focused on keeping young people off the streets and giving them a roof over their heads is now officially open.

With Tuesday's ribbon cutting, the Launchpad is officially accepting applications.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Housing complex for homeless youth to be built in Colorado Springs

"For many of us living in Colorado Springs. It's a gorgeous place that we can't dream of being anywhere else for young people who are struggling to get by, it's unattainable," Becky Treece, CEO of The PLACE, said.

She told KRDO13 they're now working to change that.

The Launchpad was formed out of a partnership between The PLACE and Cohen-Esrey Development Group. The new 50-unit apartment building is located on North 19th Street, near Uintah Street.

But PLACE officials plan on it being more than just an apartment where you sign a one-year lease.

"50 units of supportive housing with wrap-around case management and other supports to help young people experiencing homelessness exit the streets and find independence," Treece said.

Earlier this year, the Colorado Homeless Management Information System released the first annual state of homelessness survey. The survey identified 3,964 people between 18-24 who experienced homelessness statewide. In El Paso County, 600 young adults experienced homelessness in 2024, with 827 youth ages 17 or under who could also soon age into that demographic.

Wrap-around case management is more than just having the front desk staffed 24/7. The PLACE said their staff will work to build up their residents' lives with helping them find jobs, life skills, coaching, and even access to healthcare and more.

Treece says the Launchpad won't have set rents; instead, tenants will pay 30% of their income, no matter how much they make. However, to qualify for this type of housing, you need to make less than 30% of the median income in the area.

Treece is hopeful this type of housing will help the residents grow into a successful future, as depicted on the building.

"The mural on the outside of the building is a demonstration of the young people bursting free from the chrysalis and taking flight and launching into their beautiful futures," Treece said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.