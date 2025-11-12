Sink or swim: high school physics class racing in cardboard boats to test their knowledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A physics teacher at Monument Academy High School (East Campus) is altering her curriculum this year to include a lesson plan that's a little more "all hands on deck."

Esme Wilhelm designed the competition for her students. She tasked teams of two and three to design a cardboard boat strong enough to carry their team members across a lap pool using the physics concepts of buoyancy, displacement and center of mass.

The race is at 1:30 p.m. in the Monument YMCA lap pool. The goal is to be the first to paddle across the length of the lap pool, but there is a Titanic award for the group that sinks the most dramatically.