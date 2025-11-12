‘Best way to honor him’: Fallen Fountain Police Officer memorialized

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - In recognition of Officer Becerra’s courage, dedication, and lasting impact on the community, the park within the newly developed Aspen Ranch Community is officially renamed Julian “JB” Becerra Park.

The brave local police officer was killed in the line of duty nearly three years ago. Now his name will forever stand in the city he died protecting.

Becerra was stopping carjacking suspects in 2023 and fell off a bridge in the process, leaving behind a wife and two children.

On Wednesday, his children had a new way to honor their dad. Playing at the Julian “JB” Becerra Park as a tribute to their father.

The Fountain Police Chief tells me that this park offers a new opportunity for the community to learn about Officer Julian Becerra, his bravery, courage, and sacrifice.

Fountain Police Chief Mark Cristiani says Becerra was someone who loved to serve the community.

Becerra served in the Air Force, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and at the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

"Julian was just a quiet, great guy who just came into this job. And you didn't often hear from him when you did. It was something grand. It was a joke. It was a smile. It was a laugh," recounted FPD Chief Mark Cristiani.

Those who knew him say his bravery and sacrifice needed to be honored and remembered, so the city came together with FPD to create a memorial.

Remembering Officer Beccera's love for his children and family, they say an honorary park just made sense.

"Julian cherished his son Mateo and loved to play soccer with him, and bring him to a park and watch him play," explained Chief Cristiani.

Officer Becerra's widow spoke at the dedication ceremony on Wednesday. She said the past three years have been unbelievably hard, but that Officer Becerra would have loved this [park].

"Seeing our son just run over and start playing right away is the best gift and the best way I could think of to honor him," shared Becerra's widow, Katie Alderman.

Chief Cristiani tells KRDO13 Officer Becerra's K9 partner, Moody, now lives with Becerra's widow and son.

