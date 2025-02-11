City of Fountain remembers fallen police officer on 2nd anniversary

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday marks two years since Officer Julian Becerra was killed after an incident in the line of duty.

In 2023, Officer Becerra was in pursuit of car theft suspects, where they led police through Colorado Springs and into Fountain. Eventually, they ended up at a travel center where prosecutors said one suspect, Devon Bobian, lunged at Officer Becerra prompting him to fall 40 feet off a bridge. Officer Becerra died 9 days later on Feb. 11, 2023, according to the police department.

About a year later, a jury found Devon Bobian guilty of 2nd-degree murder, aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, felony menacing, and car theft.

According to previous reporting by KRDO13, Officer Becerra was an Air Force veteran who, following his service, kicked off a career in law enforcement as a Detention Specialist. He later joined the Fountain Police Department, entering into the K9 unit in 2020.

Becerra is survived by his wife and his two children, Isabella and Mateo.