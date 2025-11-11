Colorado Springs Navy veteran receives mortgage-free new home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Navy veteran and his family have received a new mortgage-free home on Veterans Day.

According to a spokesperson with Meritage Homes, the home was gifted by the company and Operation Homefront. The new, energy-efficient home is part of Operation Homefront's "Permanent Homes for Veterans" program. The program has landed veterans and their families in more than 700 homes since 2012, Meritage Homes says.

Navy vet and Aviation Apprentice David Green III has received a new home in the Lorson Ranch area, according to Meritage Homes.

On Tuesday, Green's family and representatives from Operation Homefront and Meritage Homes gathered for a ceremony to hand over the new keys.

According to Meritage Homes, this is the company's 22nd home donation.

