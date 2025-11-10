City Council approves extra fee on guilty parties at municiple court to pay for police technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Losing a case at the Colorado Springs Municipal Court just became more costly.

Today, the Colorado Springs City Council approved an extra fee to be paid by those convicted of municipal traffic or criminal ordinance violations. The money generated by that fee will help pay for the ever-increasing police technology fund.

Right now, the Colorado Springs Police Department's new technology budget is being funded from the city's general fund and grant monies.

"It's just not sustainable long term, especially as we look at the continual need to add technology and address some of these things for the police department," said Deputy Chief John Koch.

