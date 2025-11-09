FAA mandates flight reduction to mitigate staff shortages

COLORADO SPRINGS, (Colo.) KRDO - The government shutdown is grounding flights in major airports just before the holidays, following mandates from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight Aware's misery map shows red across the nation, including at the Denver International Airport where over 70 flights were canceled and over 360 were delayed.

And the misery is spreading to some travelers through the Colorado Springs airport who still depend on larger airports like Denver to get around.

This is usually a time when people plan to visit family for the holiday, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says, as we get closer to Thanksgiving, there will be even less air travel.

This comes as a result of the Trump Administration helping to ease the workload of air traffic controllers brought on by staffing shortages.

We spoke to a woman flying with United Airlines who received a text message saying her flight was canceled, forcing her to take a costly taxi back home.

"Having to taxi between Denver to Colorado Springs just to get back to my vehicle. That was like, that was a pretty hefty charge. So that wasn't the greatest," says Bernadette Florez-Madrid, a traveler.

Air traffic controllers are also feeling the pinch and will miss their second full paycheck next week.

